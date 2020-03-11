Poem – THE ESTHETICS OF SELF (By Peter Taylor)
THE ESTHETICS OF SELF
Against the horizon,
you must always consider
three skies: the one you see,
the one you think about,
and the one that’s really there.
Our illusions falter on an edge
we prefer to imagine,
a definition beyond sight.
But the eye has no horizon,
the mind no extension
beyond itself. Each sky
is the mirrored apprehension
of its own idea, and each idea
propels us further into
the essential symmetry of landscape,
which neither reaches nor recedes.
Originally appeared in Ink, Sweat & Tears (UK)
Author Bio: Peter Taylor
Peter Taylor has published two books and three chapbooks and his poetry has appeared internationally in journals and anthologies. He has worked as a printer and bookbinder, medical publisher and institute director and holds a Master of Arts degree in English literature. He lives in Aurora, Canada.
