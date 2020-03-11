Poem – THE ESTHETICS OF SELF (By Peter Taylor)

THE ESTHETICS OF SELF

Against the horizon,

you must always consider

three skies: the one you see,

the one you think about,

and the one that’s really there.

Our illusions falter on an edge

we prefer to imagine,

a definition beyond sight.

But the eye has no horizon,

the mind no extension

beyond itself. Each sky

is the mirrored apprehension

of its own idea, and each idea

propels us further into

the essential symmetry of landscape,

which neither reaches nor recedes.

Originally appeared in Ink, Sweat & Tears (UK)

Peter TaylorPeter Taylor has published two books and three chapbooks and his poetry has appeared internationally in journals and anthologies. He has worked as a printer and bookbinder, medical publisher and institute director and holds a Master of Arts degree in English literature. He lives in Aurora, Canada.

