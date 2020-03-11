Print

Poem – THE ESTHETICS OF SELF (By Peter Taylor)

Leave a comment

THE ESTHETICS OF SELF

 

Against the horizon,

you must always consider

 

three skies: the one you see,

the one you think about,

 

and the one that’s really there.

Our illusions falter on an edge

 

we prefer to imagine,

a definition beyond sight.

 

But the eye has no horizon,

the mind no extension

 

beyond itself. Each sky

is the mirrored apprehension

 

of its own idea, and each idea

propels us further into

 

the essential symmetry of landscape,

which neither reaches nor recedes.

 

Originally appeared in Ink, Sweat & Tears (UK)

Author Bio: Peter Taylor

Peter Taylor has published two books and three chapbooks and his poetry has appeared internationally in journals and anthologies. He has worked as a printer and bookbinder, medical publisher and institute director and holds a Master of Arts degree in English literature. He lives in Aurora, Canada.



 

More from Antarctica Journal

tagged with , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.