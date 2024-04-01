Print

Poem – The Fire Animal (By Henryk Baranski)

The Fire Animal

 

AS WE CONFLAGRATE

OUR NEW PASTURES

 

AND EXPECT THEM

STILL TO FLOURISH

 

AS WE BREATHE IN

THE SMOKE INHALE

 

AND EXPECT A BILLOW

TO BLOW OUT

 

AS WE COUGH OUT

THE BLOOD OF LIFE

 

AND EXPECT A STAIN

UPON THE WORLD

 

OUR VOICES SING WITH METAL

AND WITH VELVET

 

AND FILLED

WITH THE HAPPINESS

OF THE CIRCUS

 

WE EXTINGUISH

ALL HOPE

OF FLIGHT.

 


Author Bio:





I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.




 

