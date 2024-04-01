Poem – The Fire Animal (By Henryk Baranski)
The Fire Animal
AS WE CONFLAGRATE
OUR NEW PASTURES
AND EXPECT THEM
STILL TO FLOURISH
AS WE BREATHE IN
THE SMOKE INHALE
AND EXPECT A BILLOW
TO BLOW OUT
AS WE COUGH OUT
THE BLOOD OF LIFE
AND EXPECT A STAIN
UPON THE WORLD
OUR VOICES SING WITH METAL
AND WITH VELVET
AND FILLED
WITH THE HAPPINESS
OF THE CIRCUS
WE EXTINGUISH
ALL HOPE
OF FLIGHT.
Author Bio:
I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.