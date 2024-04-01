Poem – The Fire Animal (By Henryk Baranski)

The Fire Animal

AS WE CONFLAGRATE

OUR NEW PASTURES

AND EXPECT THEM

STILL TO FLOURISH

AS WE BREATHE IN

THE SMOKE INHALE

AND EXPECT A BILLOW

TO BLOW OUT

AS WE COUGH OUT

THE BLOOD OF LIFE

AND EXPECT A STAIN

UPON THE WORLD

OUR VOICES SING WITH METAL

AND WITH VELVET

AND FILLED

WITH THE HAPPINESS

OF THE CIRCUS

WE EXTINGUISH

ALL HOPE

OF FLIGHT.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.