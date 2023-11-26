Poem – The Hole Within Us (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
A voice in the void
cries out
for somebody to come
and save
whatever is left
of a sanity
left hung in limbo
as time swallows itself in,
and moments drift by
like dying thoughts
of a mind
left shaken
from being here
in this space
to remain,
to die in
as the voice echoes
within the corridors
of limbo
and time
for a deaf ear
to fall upon
and maybe re-awake
somebody
they themselves had placed
away
inside their minds
to ignore the pain
of not being heard
or even known.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.