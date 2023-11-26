Poem – The Hole Within Us (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

A voice in the void

cries out

for somebody to come

and save

whatever is left

of a sanity

left hung in limbo

as time swallows itself in,

and moments drift by

like dying thoughts

of a mind

left shaken

from being here

in this space

to remain,

to die in

as the voice echoes

within the corridors

of limbo

and time

for a deaf ear

to fall upon

and maybe re-awake

somebody

they themselves had placed

away

inside their minds

to ignore the pain

of not being heard

or even known.

