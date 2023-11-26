Print

Poem – The Hole Within Us (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

A voice in the void

cries out

for somebody to come

and save

whatever is left

of a sanity

left hung in limbo

as time swallows itself in,

and moments drift by

like dying thoughts

of a mind

left shaken

from being here

in this space

to remain,

to die in

as the voice echoes

within the corridors

of limbo

and time

for a deaf ear

to fall upon

and maybe re-awake

somebody

they themselves had placed

away

inside their minds

to ignore the pain

of not being heard

or even known.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






