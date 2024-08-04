Poem – THE MULTIPLEX (By John Zedolik)
Walking on the left side is
walking on the same street
but it’s the other of the one
if the right has been the only
I have used in my journeys
up the hill and back home
in falling leaves or following
cold. And yet another arises
when walking in the middle
upon the tawny bricks in this
case, slushed from this current
clime. So three routes are
possible along this one way
and three views to the others
and bystanding windows, doors,
flights of three or four concrete
steps down to this track
where a shift in steps can carry
a body to another path even as
it moves and is always going
into another, onto succeeding
slab, foot, yard, moment and
minutes, at all times in several
spots from which to view the
world whirl past in its own
precession from one two or
three outlooks that multiple to
manifold with every stride ahead