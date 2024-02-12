Poem – THE ODYSSEY (By John Biscello)
The Odyssey (By John Biscello)
Casting my toy boat into the tub
and jumping in, I stare at
my love, slathered in gauzy bubbles,
she of the champagne beard and
foam wig; tension mounting,
I take a deep breath, exhale,
then pop the question—Will you be my first mate
and sail with me, come hell
or high water? She responds by clutching my head
in her hands, and plunging us
plus the toy boat under the warm water,
a joyous wreck, I think,
to celebrate solidarity
in drowning.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.