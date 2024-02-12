Poem – THE ODYSSEY (By John Biscello)

The Odyssey (By John Biscello)

Casting my toy boat into the tub

and jumping in, I stare at

my love, slathered in gauzy bubbles,

she of the champagne beard and

foam wig; tension mounting,

I take a deep breath, exhale,

then pop the question—Will you be my first mate

and sail with me, come hell

or high water? She responds by clutching my head

in her hands, and plunging us

plus the toy boat under the warm water,

a joyous wreck, I think,

to celebrate solidarity

in drowning.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.