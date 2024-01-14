Poem – The Silvering (By Henryk Baranski)

The Silvering

I AM LIVING

WITHOUT MIRRORS

WITHOUT THE VIEW

OF RIGHT AND

OF LEFT

I KNOW NOT

IF MY BEARD IS SHORN

IF MY HAIR IS KEMPT

IF MY COLLAR IS CLOSED

I STEP DOWN

FROM BATHROOM

TO HALL

AND SEE ONLY

THE FRONT DOOR

WHICH, ONCE OPENED,

EXPRESSES THE FREE

SUN AND WIND

UPON MY WET FACE

AND DRIED KNEES

AND ACHING NECK

AND SALTY HANDS

IT IS THE REFLECTION

OF OLD TIDES

THAT PASS UPON

MY FIGURE

AND AS I LOOK BACK

I SEE THE GILDED

REFLECTIONS

OF AN EMPTY HOUSE.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.