Poem – The Silvering (By Henryk Baranski)
The Silvering
I AM LIVING
WITHOUT MIRRORS
WITHOUT THE VIEW
OF RIGHT AND
OF LEFT
I KNOW NOT
IF MY BEARD IS SHORN
IF MY HAIR IS KEMPT
IF MY COLLAR IS CLOSED
I STEP DOWN
FROM BATHROOM
TO HALL
AND SEE ONLY
THE FRONT DOOR
WHICH, ONCE OPENED,
EXPRESSES THE FREE
SUN AND WIND
UPON MY WET FACE
AND DRIED KNEES
AND ACHING NECK
AND SALTY HANDS
IT IS THE REFLECTION
OF OLD TIDES
THAT PASS UPON
MY FIGURE
AND AS I LOOK BACK
I SEE THE GILDED
REFLECTIONS
OF AN EMPTY HOUSE.
Author Bio:
I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.