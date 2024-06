Poem – The Song of Songs (By Henryk Baranski)

The Song of Songs

FEAR FEAR FOR THE CHILDREN

FIND FLIGHT FOR THEM ALL

AND OTHERS

AND SWEEP

FOR SOLOMON

AND HIS ANCESTORS

AND FIGHT FOR HIS DAUGHTERS

AND SONS.

THOSE WHO THINK

OF LOVE AND REDEMPTION

THOSE WHO SPEAK

OF HEARTS AND WOE

THOSE WHO THRIVE

FROM SCATTERING PETALS

THOSE WHO SHINE

WITH GUTTURAL GRIEF.

SO I WANT SOMEONE

TO HOLD AND CARESS ME

SO I NEED ONE

TO COME TO MY AID

SO I NEED A

MIGHT TO ENGULF ME

SO CRAVE THE SHINIEST OF TOES.

SPRINGING NOW

FROM SOLOMON’S BOUNTY

I CAN HAVE A SHORT WORD

BEFORE

THE FULL PELT OF GOD’S

SHINY WISDOM

DISRUPTS THE HOLD OF THE WHORE.

FOR DAUGHTERS AND SONS

SHALL KEEP THRIVING

AND WE, JUST OURSELVES,

SHALL REACH SHORE

AS THE TOMCATS AND CRANES

THAT SURROUND ME

FIND SOLACE IN GIFTS

SO IMPAIRED

BY STRIFE AND THROUGH SHOAL

THE CRIMES ARE COMMITTED

BY GROUP HUGS AND MERRY

DOWNTIME

THE SMALL BENEFACTOR

NOW WISHES HIS HANDS

HAD NOT BLED

WHILE THE ACT

WELL-FURNISHED

LAY GAPING

AND THE SCIMITAR

HAD LOST ALL ITS STEEL

AND AS GOD LAY DOWN

TO REPOSE HIM

KING SOLOMON ATE BUTTER.

AND STILL MY LOVE IS

ESCAPING

AND STILL MY LOVE

DOTH GROW COLD

AND STILL DOTH MY LOVE

REAWAKEN

AS BRACKEN AND BOWS

DO GROW OLD.

FOR WITHOUT TRACKERS

THE PATH LIES FORSAKEN

AND WITHOUT LEADS

OUR EYES WATER COLD

AND SINCE ALL HELP

IS UNTENDED AND FANCIFUL

ANS WATCHTOWERS NOW CRUMBLE

AND FALL

AND GREAT TIDES

WASH OVER THE CANTICLE

AND SHIPS WAVER

IN THE STORM

I STAND ON THE BEACH

OF MERRIMENT

I STAND ON THE SHALE

OF WOE

I STAND ON THE STONES

OF HARDSHIP

I SHUFFLE ON THE ROCKS

OF HOPE

FOR I SEE MY TRUELOVE

BECOMING

A BRIGHT AND GLITTERING

STAR

SO I KNOW SHE SHALL

BE BECOMING

AND HEARING AND SEEING

AND TOUCHING AND FEELING

AND TASTING

THE OLD BAZAAR

WHERE KISSES ARE CHEAP

AND BREATHS LINGER

ON SATIN SHEETS.

AND DEWDROPS STAIN

THE ALTAR BED

AND RINGS FLY

FROM EAST TO WEST

SO I WANT SOMEONE NOW!

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.