Tangled

up

in

a

spider

web

what

an

icky

feeling

thought

after

thought

then

suddenly

I’m

bitten.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.