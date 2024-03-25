Poem – The Stop & Shop Strike (By Robert Ronnow)

The Stop & Shop Strike

v. Game of Thrones. In Game

what’s not made plain

is the condition of the people

compared with warriors and queens.

There is no mention of land-clearance, tree-felling, pruning, chopping, digging, hoeing, weeding,

branding, gelding, slaughtering, salting, tanning, brewing, boiling, smelting, forging, milling, thatching,

fencing and hurdle-making, hedging, road-mending and haulage.

As for the strike, most of us

supported the workers—

cutting benefits and pensions

when CEOs make millions.

A few pennies more

for ice cream and tofu

a leg up for our neighbors

and comrades in labor. But

don’t get greedy, power-hungry—

we don’t want the supermarket to go out of business

or the Army of the Dead to extinguish us.

The low-intensity daily warfare of democracy

v. the iron calm of autocracy that eventually explodes

in revolution. The climate is changing

and still I feel no clear purpose,

see no obvious way to make a contribution

except as a part-time tutor,

volunteer ESL instructor for immigrants,

school bus driver, supermarket bagger.

Let labor flow like capital! Full tank of gas!

In your dreams, you kick ass.

In your daydream, you’re breaking bones, killing mean dogs with bare hands.

In my childhood dreams, I fought side by side with my best buddies against the Army

of the Dead.

The strike is over, like a thunderstorm.

Still a half dozen or so episodes of Thrones

before it sinks into the past.

Will women save the world?

Anything is possible.

Nothing changes in Williamstown, Willie, except the seasons.

The wee hours, the bored minutes, the second guesses,

the town sewer department, the collector of taxes.

Pitcher’s elbow, runner’s knee, reader’s eye,

you live until you die.

That’s no answer.

Without the Mexican and Canadian borders

the White Walkers would dissolve like an aspirin in seltzer water.

The sun is up, the strike is over

next episode of Game is Sunday

the White Walkers attack

some of our favorite characters croak

but I guess humanity survives

though the weather stays ominous.

I’m reading SciAm

about the habitable zone around the sun

moving outward as the orb expands

getting hotter as it goes under.

That Earth a billion years ago

was smack in the middle of the turf

but we’re now half-in, half-out

exposed to the sun’s ardor, agony.

The sun a dragon eating its babies, torching cities

we’re gonna hafta outsmart it

hold Labor Day barbecues on Mars.

Robert RonnowRobert Ronnow's most recent poetry collections are New & Selected Poems: 1975-2005 (Barnwood Press, 2007) and Communicating the Bird (Broken Publications, 2012). Visit his web site at www.ronnowpoetry.com.