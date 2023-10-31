Poem – The Titanic Tale (By Adebesin Ibraheem)
The Titanic Tale
1908 launched the gloomy history
The making of mystery story
A sea vehicle that took away all’s breath
A beast wrought with unequalled strength
A poignant parable of vainglorious hassle
A doomy debut foiled the fun of the fleeting vessel
That age that science carved a niche
Technological dexterity fuelled an ingenious itch
To sculpt what would rival Noah’s classic ark
And so flew by, four years of so grueling task
And the beast was wrought with polished sophistication
And Edward’s profane brag sealed the wondrous construction
Not even God could wreck this rock!
Southampton-bound, it’d sail its first flock
No inkling prickled the England-bound throng
That the craft’s April debut doubled as its swansong
Defiant Smith dared a tip of the iceberg in hide
The beast that’d prick the ride and ruin his pride
On April 14 at late sundown
The Titanic tale took a tragic drown
The unsinkable haven He sank without any apology
Shaming the arrogance of ingenious technology
And man’s humongous hubris into watery grave
Humbling humans’ hues that they’d stop to rave
The hundreds that beat the humid heat
On scarce lifeline boats told of the frigid sheet
That glazed, that night, the face of the sombre sea
Their first hand truth then made us see
The fittest of men, more than the weak, sailed through
Thousand mothers and kids froze beneath the blue
Their telling tale enraged the world
And London convention fixed the word:
Ample lifeboats, ceaseless ice patrol for iceberg alert
Constant radio watches… may all avert
Potential wreck on the genial face of the brine
Let no feat nor deed make man dare divine!
© adebesin
Author Bio: Adebesin Ibraheem
My name is Adebesin Ibraheem, a graduate of English. I am a passionate writer of poems, plays and novels/short stories. I have a published prose work titled“The University of Life”, a book recommended by the Lagos State government (in Nigeria) for the Year 12 class of schools in Lagos State. I also have a collection of unpublished poems. My chequered life experiences and my unquenchable urge to create, to write, spurred my interest in the beautiful art of writing. However, my passion for weaving richly embellished words has sustained my love for the art. I am still a young writer, particularly in the area of the advanced techniques of writing, but I doggedly aspire to learn more, through extensive reading, critical writing trainings, seminars, symposia, etc.