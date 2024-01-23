Poem – The Truth Is Out There (By Amy Hrynchuk)

The Truth Is Out There

On a cold, dark evening in a big city,

A woman left a small box

In front of a well lit house.

She knocked on the door

And when the porch light was lit,

She left without that box she brought.

The inside of the box

Contained only two things.

**********

On a warm, summer night in the country,

A young woman in her twenties

Reads a worn note

That her mother had received

A long time ago.

After reading that old note,

That young woman realized that it had

Answered so many questions,

That her mother or

Should she say, a complete stranger

Could not answer for her.

**********

That worn out note sends

the now middle aged woman,

All over the country trying to answer

The remaining question that,

The note did not answer.

She knows what she is looking for,

But she does not know where to find

That still nameless person.

Soon she finds who she is looking for,

In an old age home.

There she finds the rest of the answers

That she has looked for half her life.

And along with those answers,

Came a woman who was not

Ready to be a mother

And never will.