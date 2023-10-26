Poem – The Waking Nightmare (By Henryk Baranski)
The Waking Nightmare
IN THE WAKE
OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS
I RISE AND BLINK
HAVE I BEEN LAUGHING
HAVE I BEEN CRYING
HAVE I BEEN AFRAID
OR EXALTED
HAVE I SEEN MY UNCONSCIOUS
HAVE I BEEN TO OTHER WORLDS
HAVE I SEEN THE OTHER
OR IS IT ALL BUT
A DREAM
WHERE I WEPT
AND RAN
AND FLEW
AND SEARCHED THROUGH
MY CHILDHOOD HOUSE
SEEKING KNOWLEDGE
AND TRUTH
AND REDEMPTION
HAVE I COMMUNED
WITH THE DEAD?
Author Bio:
I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.