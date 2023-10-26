Poem – The Waking Nightmare (By Henryk Baranski)

The Waking Nightmare

IN THE WAKE

OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS

I RISE AND BLINK

HAVE I BEEN LAUGHING

HAVE I BEEN CRYING

HAVE I BEEN AFRAID

OR EXALTED

HAVE I SEEN MY UNCONSCIOUS

HAVE I BEEN TO OTHER WORLDS

HAVE I SEEN THE OTHER

OR IS IT ALL BUT

A DREAM

WHERE I WEPT

AND RAN

AND FLEW

AND SEARCHED THROUGH

MY CHILDHOOD HOUSE

SEEKING KNOWLEDGE

AND TRUTH

AND REDEMPTION

HAVE I COMMUNED

WITH THE DEAD?

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.