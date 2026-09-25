Poem – They Lie Down (By Allison Grayhurst)

They lie down

as

children would below the blankets

on a cold, unheated night.

They fend for themselves, using the vocabulary

of prophets, the tears of the misplaced

and the belief in mercy.

They stand tall at an impasse,

draw pictures in the wind

and covet love as the only treasure.

They give light in a torrent of darkness and pressure.

They reach new plateaus of surrender

with each failed plan. And all the time

they are singing,

of sadness

of wantonness

of the joy of being loved

by God.