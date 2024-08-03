Poem – Time (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Time

We walk, we run

We push… forward

Everyday

Every moment

Focused on something, anything

Busy-ness

…but this moment

Here, now

Was made for stillness

Silence

Awe

You have the time

You don’t make it

Receive it…

This precious gift

Give it…

Generously

Savor it…

Take it in

With open eyes

…and heart

Breathe in the sweetness…

Be



Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.