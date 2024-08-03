Poem – Time (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)
Time
We walk, we run
We push… forward
Everyday
Every moment
Focused on something, anything
Busy-ness
…but this moment
Here, now
Was made for stillness
Silence
Awe
You have the time
You don’t make it
Receive it…
This precious gift
Give it…
Generously
Savor it…
Take it in
With open eyes
…and heart
Breathe in the sweetness…
Be
Author Bio:
Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.