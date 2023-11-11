Poem – To The Last Detail (By Henryk Baranski)
To The Last Detail
AND THE YOUNG WHORE
PLAYED OUT HER PART
AS THE FORGOTTEN SAILORS
PLAYED OUT THEIRS
SHE LOOKED SO LOVELY
SITTING THERE
ALL NAKED AND BEAUTIFUL
ENTICING THE PRISONER
TO RUN AWAY.
AND HE DID TRY
TO RUN AWAY
BUT HIS COMPADRES
CAUGHT HIM
REBUKING HIM
FOR ESCAPING
ABUSING HIM
FOR RUNNING
HITTING HIM
FOR ABSCONDING
AND CRYING
WITH HIM
FOR HE HAS
NOWHERE ELSE
TO RUN.
Author Bio:
I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.