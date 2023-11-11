Poem – To The Last Detail (By Henryk Baranski)

To The Last Detail

AND THE YOUNG WHORE

PLAYED OUT HER PART

AS THE FORGOTTEN SAILORS

PLAYED OUT THEIRS

SHE LOOKED SO LOVELY

SITTING THERE

ALL NAKED AND BEAUTIFUL

ENTICING THE PRISONER

TO RUN AWAY.

AND HE DID TRY

TO RUN AWAY

BUT HIS COMPADRES

CAUGHT HIM

REBUKING HIM

FOR ESCAPING

ABUSING HIM

FOR RUNNING

HITTING HIM

FOR ABSCONDING

AND CRYING

WITH HIM

FOR HE HAS

NOWHERE ELSE

TO RUN.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.