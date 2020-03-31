TONIGHT’S EARLY MORNING

I open my window in the middle of tonight’s

Early morning after the nightly thunderstorms

To hear the cry of a lone bird flying through the fog

And looking for a place safe and dry, his wings

Weighted down with water and sleepiness

The way I am weighted down with the memories

Of her laughter and her eyes darker than tonight’s

Early morning before the sun is sighted and the only

Sound to be heard besides the dripping of the water

From the roof to the ground is a long bird flying,

Crying through the fog after the rain.

John TustinJohn Tustin is currently suffering in exile on the island of Elba but hopes to return to you soon. fritzware.com/johntustinpoetry contains links to his published works.

