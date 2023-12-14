Poem – Twenty Signs (By Rony Nair)

“You swirl and take the strait past

You swing those hips of yours

Your eyes they hardly break a glimpse

As you kiss with all you’ve got.

You turn around to go one away

Your hands they’re still on mine

Your eyes look away with that glazed holdout

Your hands are still on mine.

You tell me never to go away

You tell me never to stop

There never was a shard before

But now there’s this, in a single drop.

You lie down, resting your head on me.

You look,

and then break down.

You hold me with all you’ve got

And then you send me on my way saying…

“Twenty signs

It’s time to move on….”

Bio:

Rony Nair slogs as an oil and gas Risk Management “expert/ director/ Vice President/consultant”-up on the greasy pole! He’s been 20 years in the industry since starting off as an Industrial engineer a long time ago. Extensively traveled. Dangers fronted often. But that’s his day job. The one that pays for bread and bills.

He’s been a worshipper at the altar of prose and poetry for almost as long as he could think. They have been the shadows of his life. (They’ve been) the bedsit at the end of a long day; the repository that does the sound of silence inimitably well. Not unlike a pet; but with one core difference- the books do suggest, educate and weave a texture that marginally provides streams of thought that are new. And one of the biggest pleasures of his life, is certainly holding a treasured edition in one’s hands. Physically.

Rony’s been writing poetry since 1985 and was a published columnist with the Indian Express in the early 1990’s. He is also a published photographer about to hold his first major exhibition and currently writes a regular column for two online journals; one of them widely read over South India. Rony has been profiled by the Economic Times of Delhi and has also written for them. He cites V.S Naipaul, A.J Cronin, Patrick Hamilton, Alan Sillitoe, John Braine and Nevil Shute in addition to FS Fitzgerald as influences on his life; and Philip Larkin, Dom Moraes and Ted Hughes as his personal poetry idols. Larkin’s’ collected poems would be the one book he would like to die with. When the poems perish. As do the thoughts!