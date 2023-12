Poem – Two-Faced Tanning (By David Russell)

Two-Faced Tanning

(Moral Majority S/M)

Time was – One got the slipper, cane and strap –

And now, in honest balance of corrected afterthought,

Admits that one was fired by sting and weal

And thought that someone got a turn-on;

“This hurts me more than it hurts you!”

Yes: heartfelt behind the irony.

Now all of this is out of school,

All cleansed by humane laws,

But craved in gut, in newly-opened zones,

Trodden furtively.

Now the broad-minded, the like-minded

The never bossy – do it:

Now uniforms show their real double edge.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here