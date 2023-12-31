Poem – Two-Faced Tanning (By David Russell)
Two-Faced Tanning
(Moral Majority S/M)
Time was – One got the slipper, cane and strap –
And now, in honest balance of corrected afterthought,
Admits that one was fired by sting and weal
And thought that someone got a turn-on;
“This hurts me more than it hurts you!”
Yes: heartfelt behind the irony.
Now all of this is out of school,
All cleansed by humane laws,
But craved in gut, in newly-opened zones,
Trodden furtively.
Now the broad-minded, the like-minded
The never bossy – do it:
Now uniforms show their real double edge.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
