Poem – Two-Faced Tanning (By David Russell)

Two-Faced Tanning

(Moral Majority S/M)

 

Time was – One got the slipper, cane and strap –

And now, in honest balance of corrected afterthought,

Admits that one was fired by sting and weal

And thought that someone got a turn-on;

 

“This hurts me more than it hurts you!”

Yes: heartfelt behind the irony.

Now all of this is out of school,

All cleansed by humane laws,

But craved in gut, in newly-opened zones,

Trodden furtively.

 

Now the broad-minded, the like-minded

The never bossy – do it:

 

Now uniforms show their real double edge.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

