Poem – Two-Faced Tanning (By David Russell)

Two-Faced Tanning

(Moral Majority S/M)

Time was – One got the slipper, cane and strap –

And now, in honest balance of corrected afterthought,

Admits that one was fired by sting and weal

And thought that someone got a turn-on;

“This hurts me more than it hurts you!”

Yes: heartfelt behind the irony.

Now all of this is out of school,

All cleansed by humane laws,

But craved in gut, in newly-opened zones,

Trodden furtively.

Now the broad-minded, the like-minded

The never bossy – do it:

Now uniforms show their real double edge.