Poem – Underwater Ballet (By David Russell)

Underwater Ballet
In the wistful – drowning;
All dreamers hold their breath;
Floating balloon
Rests full in blister world before the land.
Slippery between skin and scales,
Drawn throbbing from the gilled;
Great tuna from crustaceans postulated,
Anemones new-boned;
Parallel concert writhe
Curls double joints.
Flippers of androgyny
Erected supple
Thighs hoisted angular
Lungs ultra-blown;
Last bursting thrust
Febrile diffusion;
Velvet sense – soft through soaking,
Impervious skin in utter life.
Its elements sliding;
Gills suckling lungs.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
