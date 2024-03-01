Print

Poem – Underwater Ballet (By David Russell)

Underwater Ballet

In the wistful – drowning;

All dreamers hold their breath;

Floating balloon

Rests full in blister world before the land.

 

Slippery between skin and scales,

Drawn throbbing from the gilled;

Great tuna from crustaceans postulated,

Anemones new-boned;

Parallel concert writhe

Curls double joints.

 

Flippers of androgyny

Erected supple

 

Thighs hoisted angular

Lungs ultra-blown;

 

Last bursting thrust

Febrile diffusion;

Velvet sense – soft through soaking,

Impervious skin in utter life.

 

Its elements sliding;

Gills suckling lungs.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

