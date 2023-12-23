Poem – Vanquished (By Melissa Mendelson)
Vanquished
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
The vulture flew around in circles
as its prey awoke to a world
slipping apart piece after piece
while the bald eagle lay buried in the sand.
The vulture swooped by
and ripped open an arm
with its sharp beak
as the prey screamed out in pain,
which echoed over the vast land.
The vulture grinned
as the prey began to run away
and wondered why the prey wouldn’t fight back.
The vulture flew over his head
and grabbed strands of hair with its feet
as the prey screamed again.
The vulture flew toward the prey,
and the prey punched it in the face.
The vulture stumbled away
as its prey watched it
and again wondered why it wasn’t fighting back
but standing still instead.
The vulture knew it could be overpowered
if its prey decided to fight,
and the vulture knew it could win
if its prey lied down and waited to die.
The vulture rose into the air
as the prey backed away,
and the vulture flew off
toward the sun
while the prey began to walk away.
The vulture looked over its wing and grinned
because its prey was stranded in a dying world,
where he would not be saved,
and the prey would fall to the vulture
in false hopes of being spared
while the vulture savors the sweet taste of victory.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.