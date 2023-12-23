Poem – Vanquished (By Melissa Mendelson)

Vanquished

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

The vulture flew around in circles

as its prey awoke to a world

slipping apart piece after piece

while the bald eagle lay buried in the sand.

The vulture swooped by

and ripped open an arm

with its sharp beak

as the prey screamed out in pain,

which echoed over the vast land.

The vulture grinned

as the prey began to run away

and wondered why the prey wouldn’t fight back.

The vulture flew over his head

and grabbed strands of hair with its feet

as the prey screamed again.

The vulture flew toward the prey,

and the prey punched it in the face.

The vulture stumbled away

as its prey watched it

and again wondered why it wasn’t fighting back

but standing still instead.

The vulture knew it could be overpowered

if its prey decided to fight,

and the vulture knew it could win

if its prey lied down and waited to die.

The vulture rose into the air

as the prey backed away,

and the vulture flew off

toward the sun

while the prey began to walk away.

The vulture looked over its wing and grinned

because its prey was stranded in a dying world,

where he would not be saved,

and the prey would fall to the vulture

in false hopes of being spared

while the vulture savors the sweet taste of victory.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.