Poem – Voyage to Italy (By Henryk Baranski)

Voyage to Italy

AND IN

GREAT PARNASSUS

THE DWEEBS HELD SWAY

SIFTING AND RISING

FROM THEIR HARD BEDS

BECKONING AND WELCOMING

THE BECOMING OF THAT MAN

WHO DRIVES DOWN

THROUGH THE BUFFALO HERD

AND THE HERD OF THEM

PREGNANT AND BRIGHT

BRIMMING WITH THE WONDROUS

THE LORE AND THE SHINE

THE MIRACLES FED WITH FORKS

AND WINE DRUNK TO INCESS.

HOW FAVOURITED THEY

HAVE BECOME NOW,

THAT WOMAN AND THAT MAN,

AS, PART OF THE CROWD,

THE GOD OF WOOD, WINE

AND REDEMPTION

SEALS THEIR SCARCE

NEEDY SOUL.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.