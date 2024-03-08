Poem – WAITING FOR SPRING (By Robert Trabold)
WAITING FOR SPRING (By Robert Trabold)
I so wanted to go to
the seashore today – was a
a long winter. Wind at the
shore was sharp but
not bitter cold as in recent weeks.
Sun was out friendly.
Dunes were dull
still had winter’s
brown. Green of spring
too early for that.
I was not the only one
there –other people wanted
to touch the beauty awaiting
advent of warmth.
Ocean was the same
blue – vast – endless
waves. Did not lose
its mystery.
Walking at the seashore
mystery still there. Time
comes – time goes.
Years come – years go by.
Life has its cycles – mystery.
We live within them – caught
in them. Only God knows
how it will all turn out.
Let me not be frightened
by mystery. I have to
live with it – my life
my world with its wars.
As the waves keep
moving – crashing
on the shore, let me
do the same.
Seashore is beautiful
sign of hope – not all
will be in vain.
Dunes will be green soon.