Poem – Waiting Out a Storm (By Thomas Locicero)

Waiting Out a Storm

I consider the peculiar heft of ostensibly

touchable clouds, the gray and black mix

that puff out of the last of the azure. Hints

of sapphire seem to keep the rain at bay,

but the sky is talking and I am listening.

It will not be the type of rain for which

the flowers open their mouths; already

they are closing, like a refusal of love.

The boughs shake as if to loosen their

bones and moisten their joints, and the

sun is silent, seemingly muzzled by the

usurping storm threatening to touch down.

I have always been one to embrace the

haunting unknown, living without the

support of walls and anchors and the

underground. Becoming a husband and

a father changes a man. Now I wait

for the trees to still, for the sun to speak,

for the storm to consider the sparrow.

Thomas Locicero resides in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. His poems have appeared in Roanoke Review, Boston Literary Magazine, The Long Island Quarterly, Riverrun, Omnibus Arts & Literature Anthology, and The Good Men Project, among other literary journals, with poems forthcoming in Adelaide Literary Magazine, Jazz Cigarette, and Quail Bell Magazine.