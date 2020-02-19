Poem – Want Ads (By Gary Beck)

Want Ads

The most dangerous action

of irresponsible scientists

is sending unmanned vehicles

on long voyages

announcing to the universe

where we are.

Please come visit.

It’s intelligent to look and listen

to who’s out there, somewhere,

so we might know in advance

if they suddenly drop in

for cultural exchanges.

After all, if we can’t go to them,

they’re obviously more advanced,

so why send them messages

describing how primitive we are,

a gilt invitation

with no requirements

to come in peace,

just like we’ve always done

when going to new places.

It’s too late to withdraw

the public service announcement

of name, address, email,

but common sense for the future

might be wait until we meet them halfway,

before bringing them home.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks and 3 more accepted for publication. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions & Fault Lines (Winter Goose Publishing). Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings and The Remission of Order will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance (Dreaming Big Publications). His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press), Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing) and Call to Valor (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Sudden Conflicts will be published by Lillicat Publishers and State of Rage by Rainy Day Reads Publishing. His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.

