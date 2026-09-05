Poem – Warning Signs (By Gary Beck)

We ignore preparations

that insure survival

so citizens of neglect

have little chance

in a doomed nation,

brought about

by the greed of our masters

concerned with their comforts,

while the people struggle

to pay the rent,

put food on the table,

insufficiently aware

of the extravagance of the aristos

spending millions on Picassos,

while the children of poverty

denied a future

hunger for treasures

dangled before them on tv,

tantalizing displays

of cars, clothes, material things

the envious desire

available to anyone,

who can pay the price,

legitimacy forgotten

in the need to possess.

Author Bio:

‘Temporal Dreams’ is an unpublished poetry collection that reveals our preoccupation with material things, sometimes to excess.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director, and as an art dealer when he couldn’t make a living in theater. He has 11 published chapbooks. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction (Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways (Winter Goose Publishing). Perceptions, Displays, Fault Lines and Tremors will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response will be published by Nazar Look. His novels include: Extreme Change (Cogwheel Press) Acts of Defiance (Artema Press). Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing). His short story collection, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He currently lives in New York City.