Poem – When They Are Gone (By Strider Marcus Jones)

when they are gone,

mourn them as you knew them

soluble

as the elements they were-

water

soil

fire

air.

sat at the bar

in smoke

whiskey

pint-

slow craic

drifting

in out of banter

in stories

someone’s laughter turning to songs.

her and him

dirt in their fingernails

voices in mist

memories mounted

in dry stone walls

left behind.





Bio: Strider Marcus Jones  is a poet, law graduate and ex civil servant from Salford/Hinckley, England with proud Celtic roots in Ireland and Wales. A member of The Poetry Society, his five published books of poetry are modern, traditional, mythical, sometimes erotic, surreal and metaphysical http//www.lulu.com/spotlight/stridermarcusjones1. He is a maverick, moving between forests, mountains and cities, playing his saxophone and clarinet in warm solitude.

