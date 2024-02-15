Poem – Whispers of Hope (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Whispers of Hope (Dedicated to Hurricane Katrina Victims)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Tears pour over endless cries
as footprints vanish in the mud
left behind by those
whose world has been ripped away.
Stranded in a place
once called home,
all the dreams slip away
like moments in time
that we took for granted.
The golden days of life
that strolled by on
the sky’s silver lining
now hang down
as the pieces of that life
must be picked up.
Our hands are empty,
but the world in our hearts
is clenched deep
down in our minds and soul.
The world has not been stolen
for we will have it again.
The lives taken
will not be lost
for they still live within us.
Humanity is what makes us stand,
and dignity is what gives us strength.
So, the end is far from here.
This is but a dark chapter
in a book
with pages
that wait
to be filled.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.