Poem – Whispers of Hope (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Whispers of Hope (Dedicated to Hurricane Katrina Victims)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Tears pour over endless cries

as footprints vanish in the mud

left behind by those

whose world has been ripped away.

Stranded in a place

once called home,

all the dreams slip away

like moments in time

that we took for granted.

The golden days of life

that strolled by on

the sky’s silver lining

now hang down

as the pieces of that life

must be picked up.

Our hands are empty,

but the world in our hearts

is clenched deep

down in our minds and soul.

The world has not been stolen

for we will have it again.

The lives taken

will not be lost

for they still live within us.

Humanity is what makes us stand,

and dignity is what gives us strength.

So, the end is far from here.

This is but a dark chapter

in a book

with pages

that wait

to be filled.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.