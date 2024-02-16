Poem – WINTER, A LOVE STORY (By John Biscello)

WINTER, A LOVE STORY (By John Biscello)

Winter’s brides,

wearing long white scarves of sleet and song,

touching pale sky to blue lips,

breathing memory and frost;

their sorrow

and spectral want

grows hands

that enclose me, a robust crush,

matrimonial in its grip,

until I am no more than a whiff of air,

and then, not even that, a traceless speck

unremembered to light,

and how it falls.

Originally from Brooklyn, NY, author, poet and playwright, John Biscello, has lived in Taos, New Mexico for the past thirteen years. He is the author of the novel Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale, and a collection of stories, Freeze Tag. His new novel Raking the Dust will be released Fall 2015.