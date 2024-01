Poem – Work out of Progress (By David Russell)

Work out of Progress

I suppose it must all go on indefinitely –

Just when I thought it had all been played out,

All become superfluous.

I am at the stage of universal discarding;

I suppose that many people see, through several decades,

What I pushed aside in a matter of months.

Discarding is basic to life: I am not dead,

So I must keep on discarding indefinitely;

It is also what keeps the others going –

Writing is a sort of discarding –

Some sense comes from putting something

Out into the void, the negative black

It may after all come to something –

Though not necessarily –

Not really necessary

Though nobody knew how to say so.

***

Childhood was a waterproof lining

Imprinted with the patterns of crossed fibres

Making jagged scratches on him

Who would have the perfect inside out

After folding it tidily and putting it in a drawer –

So many repetitions formed a furrow

In the musty darkness.

Wisps of ivy demarcating what was to be the next door

Levelled under a rubber cork corrugated roof –

All climbable, unlike the ivy climbed over.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here