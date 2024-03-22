Poetry – THE HAUNTED GALLERY (By Henryk Baranski)
THE HAUNTED GALLERY
The motion pictures
gave life to those
on screen
Made them immortal
forever looking
and then acting
and then talking
into our eyes
So much so
that far from running
back from the approaching train
one reaches
into the screen
with corpulent,
lustful arms,
to grab the disrobed woman,
now condemned,
as a ghostly shadow,
to haunt the screen
for the rest of
eternity.
Author Bio:
I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.