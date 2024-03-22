Poetry – THE HAUNTED GALLERY (By Henryk Baranski)

THE HAUNTED GALLERY

The motion pictures

gave life to those

on screen

Made them immortal

forever looking

and then acting

and then talking

into our eyes

So much so

that far from running

back from the approaching train

one reaches

into the screen

with corpulent,

lustful arms,

to grab the disrobed woman,

now condemned,

as a ghostly shadow,

to haunt the screen

for the rest of

eternity.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.