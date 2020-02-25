Police sick from marijuana fumes

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A police station in northern France is storing so much seized marijuana that officers are getting high off the fumes. “The odor is really strong” said one officer. “After a day, you are stoned.” About 88 pounds of weed has piled up at the Roubaix station because of a strike at the agency that is supposed to dispose of confiscated drugs. Fabrice Danel, a spokesman for the police union, said that several officers who complained of suffering from headaches had taken drug tests, which came back positive for marijuana. “It’s a scandal!” he said.

