Property Tax Paid Using Dollar Bills and Loose Change

A California man has paid off a $14,000 property-tax bill using only dollar bills and loose change. Larry Gasper says he wasn’t deliberately trying to inconvenience county officials with the unorthodox payment, which he transported to county offices in a wheelbarrow—causing the clerks’ jaws to drop. It’s just that he’s very short of money, and had to scrape up the payment by gathering up all his change, taking small donations from various friends who “offered to help a bit,” and then tapping “my grandkids’ piggy banks and my daughters’ piggy banks.”

