Right place, right time

Cary Clevenger, 14, was playing with his friend Gavin Starns outside Gavin’s house in Austin when he happened to look up. Perched on the ledge of a second-story window was Gavin’s 2-year-old brother, Cannon. At that moment, Cannon pushed through the screen and tumbled forward. He bounced off an exterior lamp—and into Cary’s arms. The two hit the ground but were both unhurt. “I just held out my hands and caught him,” said Cary. “I guess God just had me at the right place at the right time.”

