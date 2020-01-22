An anonymous “Secret Santa” traveled to New Jersey and New York last week to hand out $100 bills to people who’d lost their homes and possessions in Hurricane Sandy. The Kansas City, Mo., businessman spent a day in Elizabeth, N.J., and Staten Island, N.Y., giving C-notes to the poor and homeless; he plans to give away $100,000 this holiday season. He was assisted by local police, some dressed in Santa hats, who directed him to the most damaged areas. “The money is not the point at all,” said the unnamed philanthropist. “It’s about the random acts A bug for ‘Secret Santa’ of kindness.”

