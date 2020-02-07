Seeing The Light In China

Bad drivers in Shenzhen, China, who blast oncoming motorists with high beam headlights will now face in-kind punishment from police. Police officials in the Chinese city said drivers who abuse the use of high beams will be stopped by police, ticketed for roughly $50, pulled from their car, and forced to stare into police cruiser headlights for five minutes. According to an official post on Chinese social networking site Weibo, a department spokesman called the punishment an “appropriate experience.”

