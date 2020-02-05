Bao Lulin was always being mistaken for someone else. People would approach her at the restaurant where she worked in Guizho, China, asking why she didn’t recognize them. This October she discovered why: Lulin had an identical twin sister from whom she’d been separated at birth; she was living hundreds of miles away. Each had been adopted and raised with no idea the other existed. The 24-year-olds have reunited and discovered a number of similarities. They share the same distinctive haircut and married husbands with the same name in the same year.

