Soap For The Poor

In many developing countries, poor hygiene and sanitation can be a death sentence. That fact led sales exec Shawn Seipler to quit his job seven years ago to launch Clean the World, a charity dedicated to collecting and recycling leftover hotel soap for those in need. His company has since partnered with Global Soap, and together the two groups have delivered more than 25 million bars to 99 countries. “One of the most effective ways to prevent many deaths is actually just hand washing with soap,” said Global Soap director Sam Stephens. “We’re hoping to make a difference.”

