Son of mugger makes amends

■ The 15-year-old son of an accused mugger met this week with his father’s alleged victim to make amends. Christian Lunsford sought out Tona Herndon—who had her purse snatched while visiting her late husband’s gravesite in Bethany, Okla.—after learning that his father, Shane, had been arrested for the crime. The teenager met with Herndon to apologize and give back $250 he had recently received as a gift from his ex-con father. But Herndon, touched by his gesture, immediately handed back the cash. “He gave and I received, and I gave and he received,” she said, “so it worked out.”

