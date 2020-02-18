South Sudanese Army Accused Of Rape
Juba, South Sudan
Army rapes, murders: South Sudanese soldiers have been gang
raping young girls and then burning them alive, according to
a new United Nations report. The army is trying to terrify the
entire civilian population into fleeing rebel-held areas so that the
rebels will have no support base.
One survivor described how he hid in a river when government
troops arrived in his village, and watched in horror as they herded
men, women, and children into a hut and then set it on fire. Tens
of thousands of civilians have fled their homes, and they cannot
return, because troops have torched croplands and stolen livestock,
said human rights activists and reporters. South Sudanese authorities
deny the allegations.
