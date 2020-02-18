South Sudanese Army Accused Of Rape

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Juba, South Sudan

Army rapes, murders: South Sudanese soldiers have been gang

raping young girls and then burning them alive, according to

a new United Nations report. The army is trying to terrify the

entire civilian population into fleeing rebel-held areas so that the

rebels will have no support base.

One survivor described how he hid in a river when government

troops arrived in his village, and watched in horror as they herded

men, women, and children into a hut and then set it on fire. Tens

of thousands of civilians have fled their homes, and they cannot

return, because troops have torched croplands and stolen livestock,

said human rights activists and reporters. South Sudanese authorities

deny the allegations.

