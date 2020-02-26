Sportsmanship At Its Finest

A Spanish long-distance runner showed exemplary sportsmanship last month when he helped a confused rival finish before him. Iván Fernández Anaya was in second place to Olympic bronze medalist Abel Mutai in a race in Navarre, Spain, when he noticed the Kenyan runner stop about 30 feet from the finish line. Mutai thought he had completed the race and couldn’t understand the crowd telling him to keep going in Spanish. Rather than speed past Mutai, Anaya guided him ahead to the actual finish. “I did what I had to do,” he said. “He was the rightful winner.”

Share this:













