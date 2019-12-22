Student With Down Syndrome Voted Homecoming Queen

Students at a Bolivar,Tenn., high school last week elected a classmate with Down syndrome to be homecoming queen. Kara Marcum, 19, easily beat three other candidates in a victory one teacher chalked up to her considerable personal charm. Kara also has a life-threatening heart defect, but both her family and classmates say she doesn’t let her disabilities get in the way of her positive attitude. “She makes everybody’s day better,” said Caleb McKinnie, the basketball player who escorted Kara to the ball. “I wouldn’t want to walk out anybody but her.”

