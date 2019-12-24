Tamworth – The Obesity Capital of Britain

The first thing that hits you when arriving by train into Tamworth’s railway station, is the wafting smell of sizzling burgers at a mobile snack bar just five steps from the main entry. Topping the list of specials is the ‘mad hatter’ — a burger topped with a fried egg. For a few pence more, they’ll slap a slice of cheese on it for you as well.

Welcome to the gluttonous capital of Britain: one out of three adults in Tamworth, Staffordshire, have been officially classified as obese and most of the children aren’t that far behind.

The streets are lined with fast food restaurants. Everywhere you turn, there’s another one. On just one walkway alone, there are five fast food restaurants in a row. Two offering burgers, two peddling sandwiches — and then for dessert there’s a candy shoppe, lined with bins of brightly-colored chews, jelly beans and bonbons.



Just around the corner The Fat Sandwich Company offers sausage baguettes, while a few steps in the opposite direction there’s a mobile food vendor offering roast pork sandwiches, complete with gravy and stuffing.

Pork is apparently considered a local delicacy: the Tamworth pig, one of the oldest of all pig varieties, was first bred here in the 19th century by Prime Minister Robert Peel on his estate at Drayton Manor. Today, Drayton Manor is a theme park, and the Tamworth pig, which is no longer raised to consume, is classified as ‘vulnerable’ by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

But that has not stopped the locals from consuming their favorite meaty treat. Judging by the number of eateries with hot roast pork sandwiches on the menu, it’s not hard to consider that it should be the overweight people of Tamworth, rather than the Tamworth Pig, who should be on the endangered list.

You may be asking yourself, “How did the town get this way?” How did they end up in such an enormously unhealthy state?

Tamworth, which had been hit hard by the recession, seems to have an abundant lack of knowledge about what constitutes a healthy diet.

No town in Britain has more fat people riding mobility scooters. The danger of being run over on the pedestrian walkways is greater than on the streets — and almost every scooter is being driven by someone too obese to walk.

Preventing obesity doesn't seem to be a big concern to local residents. This town is getting fatter every day, and it's residents don't have the slightest clue — either at an individual or at a community level — what to do about it. The entire town is in a downward-spiraling state of self-destruction. "Death by overeating" will read the coroner's report for many of these residents if their eating habits don't change significantly.