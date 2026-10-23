THE COST OF LIVING October 22, 2026 Antarctica Journal 5/5 - (1 vote) The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked more than 130 cities from most to least expensive, according to a survey of prices across 160 goods and services. Here’s a sampling: 1 – Singapore 2 – Paris 9 – Seoul 22 – New York City Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with cost of living, facts, trends Facts & Trends