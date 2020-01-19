The Deafening Silence On Gun Control In America

There is a deafening and horrific silence in the USA about the problem of gun control, Piers Morgan told the Today program, responding to US radio host Alex Jones’ defence of guns.

“The product of this demented attitude is you have the worst gun crime of any of the advanced countries in the world,” said the British journalist.

Mr Morgan put into context Thursday’s shooting at an Oregon community college in which nine people died.

“This incident was the 142nd school shooting in America since Sandy Hook under three years ago,” he said.

Source: BBC Radio 4