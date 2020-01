The European Space Agency’s incoming director general, Jan Worner, wants to build a village on the moon. Other nations have similarly out-of-this-world ambitions:

Japan

Launched a probe to mine an asteroid in 2018

China

Plans to build a huge solar-power station in space

Russia

Hopes to send probes to Jupiter, Mars and Venus

India

Is exploring sending a rocket to Mercury

Israel

Is launching tiny satellites to find missing persons

