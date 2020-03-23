Thousands protest the killing of an anti-fascism activist by skinheads

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Paris

Leftist murdered: Thousands turned out to protest the killing of an anti-fascism activist by skinheads in Paris last week. Clement Meric, 19, was out shopping with friends when he exchanged words with the skinheads, who beat him to death with brass knuckles. Five suspects under investigation were linked to a far-right movement called the Third Way; the government said it would shut down its militant wing, the Revolutionary Nationalist Youths. But “there are still many other groups, probably around 15 to 20 of them, which are as violent, radical, racist, or anti-Semitic, if not more,” said political scientist Jean-Yves Camus. Far-right violence has been growing all year, as extremist groups joined a broader movement against the legalization of gay marriage.

