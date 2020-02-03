Treated Sewage Water Used To Make Beer

A home-brew club in Oregon will soon start making beer from treated sewage water. Clean Water Services, which runs four wastewater treatment plants in the Portland area, will let the Oregon Brew Crew use recycled sewage to make batches of beer. “I’m excited,” said Lee Hedgmon, president of the club. “I’m trying to think of a really cool recipe.” Hedgmon said that the treated water “tastes fine on its own, and will taste even better when made into ale or pilsner.”

Share this:













