Two Horns Were A Problem

The world’s most pierced man has been refused entry to Dubai over fears that he might be an evil sorcerer. Rolf Buchholz, who has 453 piercings on his face and body as well as fake horns implanted in his forehead, had just arrived in the conservative Islamic country to perform in a show when airport authorities detained him, saying they feared he practiced “black magic.” He was put on the next flight out. “I have two horns,” said Buchholz. “I think that was [a] problem.”

Share this:













