52: Number of unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year (compared with 20 elsewhere in the world). None were fatal.

28: Number of attacks in Florida, the most of any state. Runners-up were Hawaii (seven), South Carolina (five), California (four) and North Carolina (four).

65%: Percentage of attacks involving surfers (or people doing other board sports); 32% involved swimmers. The rest involved snorkelers.

Share this: