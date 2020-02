About 690,000 of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S.—or about 6.3 percent—have been convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor, according to a new report from the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group.These immigrants, along with the 640,000 who entered the country illegally since Jan. 1, 2014, will be priorities for deportation under new Obama administration guidelines.

